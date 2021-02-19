Promised jobs not given: Sportspersons shave their heads in protest

Thiruvananthapuram: Sportspersons, who have been agitating for over a month in front of the Secretariat over not getting the promised jobs, tonsured their heads in protest on Thursday.

Though a government order was issued in this regard, it is yet to be implemented. The sportspersons alleged that even temporary staff are being made permanent by creating posts and that the file on their jobs, approved by the finance department, has been held at the Chief Minister's Office for two weeks.

They were hopeful that this would be considered in the last cabinet meetings, which made several decisions. With their hope shattered, they protested on Thursday by tonsuring each other’s head. They also placed their medals on the road.

The protesting sportspersons had won silver and bronze medals for Kerala in the 2015 National Games, which was held in the state. It was announced that those who won gold would be given jobs in the government departments, while the silver- and bronze-medal winners would be given jobs in the public sector enterprises.

An order was also issued by the government 16 months ago, stating that there were no vacancies in the public sector enterprises and therefore, supernumerary posts would be created and appointments are given.

During the G V Raja award distribution ceremony held two weeks ago, Minister E P Jayarajan said that they would be appointed to the vacancies in the state sports council as it was difficult to create supernumerary posts.

The sportspersons have alleged that they were being ignored to make the temporary employees permanent even at the sports council. Some of these sportspersons, who brought glory to the state, are even forced to take up odd jobs, including for daily wages, for a living.