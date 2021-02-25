Malayalam poet Vishnu Narayanan Namboodiri no more

Thiruvananthapuram: Eminent Malayalam poet Prof Vishnu Narayanan Namboodiri died on Thursday. He was 81.

Family sources said he passed away in the afternoon at his residence here.

Namboothiri, one of the widely acclaimed poets of contemporary Malayalam literature, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.

He was also a recipient of the Ezhuthachan Puraskaram and awards of Kendra Sahitya Akademi and Kerala Sahitya Akademi.

Born in Thiruvalla, a place in Pathanamthitta district, Namboothiri's works are known for their blend of tradition and modernity.

Some of his noted works are are 'Swaathandhryathe- Kurich Oru Geetham', 'Bhoomigeethangal', 'India Enna Vikaram', 'Aparaajitha', 'Aranyakam', 'Pranayageethangal', Ujjayiniyile Rappakalukal', among others.

