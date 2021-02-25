Spiralling fuel prices: Motor vehicle strike in Kerala on March 2

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: A joint committee of trade unions and employers in motor vehicle industry has called for a state-wide strike on March 2 in protest against spiraling fuel prices in the country.

The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) have informed that they will will not participate in the protest.

No change in fuel prices on Thursday

Meanwhile, oil marketing companies on Thursday continued with their wait and watch strategy and kept retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the second consecutive day.

Accordingly, price of petrol continued to be at Rs 91.20 a litre and diesel Rs 85.73 a litre in Kochi.

Elsewhere in the country as well, fuel prices remained unchanged after oil companies increased its pump prices on 13 of the last 17 days.

In the 13 increases since February 9, price have gone up by Rs 3.98 per litre for petrol while diesel rate has risen by Rs 4.19 a litre in Delhi.

The price pause on Thursday may be momentary as global oil prices are on the boil with benchmark Brent crude prices remaining above $67 a barrel. The product prices in international market has also firmed up over restricted supplies and a demand pick up.

The increase of fuel prices in the previous weeks has taken petrol across historic high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country.

In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 97.34 a litre while diesel is Rs 88.44 a litre.

In all other metros, petrol is over Rs 90 a litre mark while diesel is well over Rs 80 a litre. Premium petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre mark in several cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra a few days back.

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 25 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.22 and Rs 7.45 per litre respectively so far this year.