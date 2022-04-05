Malayalam
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; Rs 10 increased in 11 days

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 05, 2022 08:01 AM IST Updated: April 05, 2022 08:59 AM IST
NDIA-OIL-STRATEGICRESERVE
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. File Photo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Plunging Indian households into deep crisis, fuel prices were hiked for the 13th time since March 22 on Tuesday.

While petrol prices were increased by 87 paise, diesel rates went up by 84 paise in Kerala. In the last 11 days, price of petrol has increased by Rs 10.02 and diesel by Rs 9.41.

Currently, petrol costs Rs 116.32 and diesel Rs 103.13 in Thiruvananthapuram. Petrol price rose to Rs 114.33 in Kochi and diesel price increased to Rs 101.24. It is Rs 114.49 and Rs 101.42 respectively in Kozhikode.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61 per litre as against Rs 103.81 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 95.07 per litre to Rs 95.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Article image Haritha

This is the 13th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Meanwhile, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal clarified that the State will not reduce the petrol and diesel taxes. He added that there was a considerable dip in tax allocation by the Centre.

