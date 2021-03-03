Malayalam
DYFI leader thrashes boy for walking along with girl! Police bid to help accused

Our Correspondent
Published: March 03, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Topic | Kannur

Panur, Kannur: In yet another incident of moral policing, a school student was beaten up for walking with a girl student from his same class. The incident happened at Mutharipeedika, Panur, in Kannur.

Jineesh, a DYFI unit secretary and CPM branch committee member, allegedly accosted the school student who was walking along with his classmate after the SSLC model examination on Monday.

Based on the complaint filed by the student's father, the Panur police took the accused in custody by 9pm on Tuesday. His arrest will be recorded on Wednesday.

Jineesh, who is also an autorickshaw driver, questioned the student over walking with the girl and slapped him, as per the complaint. He then followed the student and beat him up. He later claimed that it was a case of mistaken identity.

After the CCTV videos of the incident surfaced, the Child Rights Commission intervened in the incident. A case was registered as per the directives of its chairman K V Manoj.

Jineesh

The student's father alleged that the Assistant Sub-Inspector and certain CPM workers tried to settle the case.

But as the student's father remained firm on the complaint, the police had to initiate a probe.

The police however said that they did not try to settle the case.

DYFI or the Democratic Youth Federation of India is the youth wing of the CPM.

