Funeral of MG George Muthoot today at Kozhencherry church

Kozhencherry: The funeral of M G George Muthoot, 72, the chairman of the Muthoot Group and a former lay trustee of the Orthodox Church, would be held at the St Mathew's Orthodox Church (Valiyapally) at Kozhencherry at 3pm on Monday.

George Muthoot had passed away at his residence in Delhi on Friday night.

The mortal remains were brought to Kochi from New Delhi in a special flight on Sunday morning and kept at the Muthoot Crown Plaza on TB Road in Kottayam town for the public to pay homage.

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Malayala Manorama chief editor Mammen Mathew, MLAs Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and K C Joseph, Thomas Chazhikadan MP, Justice K T Thomas, and Orthodox Church Kottayam diocese secretary Fr P K Kuriakose, among others, paid their last respects.

The mortal remains were then taken to the Muthoot Cancer Centre at Kozhencherry for the public to pay homage.