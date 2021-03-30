Joyce George, former Idukki MP, says sorry after distasteful remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Idukki: As the campaigning for the assembly polls reached a fever pitch in Kerala, former MP Joyce George courted a controversy by making derogatory remarks against Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

Joyce, who had won as a Left-supported independent during the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Idukki, made objectionable comments against the Nehru scion while addressing an election rally at Erattayar here on Monday.

Attacking the opposition Congress-led UDF and Rahul Gandhi in particular, George said Gandhi would visit only women's colleges and the girls should be "cautious" while dealing with the former Congress President.

The former parliamentarian apparently had in mind the latter's interaction with students of a women's college in Kochi last week.

"Girls never bend down in front of him. He is an unmarried trouble-maker," he remarked.

Many leaders of the Left Democratic Front, including Power Minister M M Mani, was present on the stage when George made the comments.

The former MP's remarks came days after Gandhi had given Aikido lessons at the St Teresa's College in Kochi after a request by a student.

The Congress leader had visited the women's college for an interaction with students after he arrived in the state for election campaigning.

Joyce George apologises

Distancing himself from the comments, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the LDF's stand is not to personally attack Gandhi. "We will oppose him politically not personally", Vijayan told reporters in Kasaragod on Tuesday.

Soon after the CM's response came, Joyce George said he made a mistake while speaking at the event on Monday and apologised for making the remarks.

"I apologise, if anyone was hurt by my comments," he said at a public function later in Kumali.

CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat was present at the event.

Congress demands action

Joyce George's statement drew intense criticism from the Congress fold.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday termed the sexually coloured remarks against Gandhi as 'unfortunate and unacceptable.'

A case should be registered against the former MP and he should be arrested, he said.

Member of Parliament and Youth Congress leader Dean Kuriakose lashed out at the ex-MP and said George might have spoken about his own character.

"The vulgarity within him has come out now. What is his merit to criticise Rahul Gandhi? He is trying to follow the footsteps of Power Minister M M Mani, known for making such derogatory comments," he said.

Kuriakose said through the comments, the former MP had not only insulted Gandhi but also the girl students.

He also said he would soon lodge a complaint with the Election Commission against George in this regard.

Criticising George, Kerala Congress leader P J Joseph said the remarks were "immature" and wanted to know whether it was the opinion of the entire LDF.

However, minister M M Mani justified George and said he had not made any anti-women remarks and only criticised Rahul Gandhi.

(With PTI inputs)