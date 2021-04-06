Malayalam
Kerala Assembly Election 2021 | In pictures

Kerala set for Assembly polls on Tuesday
Officials arranging a polling booth at CMS School in Thrissur. Photo: Russell Shahul
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 06, 2021 06:41 AM IST
Topic | Kerala Assembly Elections

After weeks-long stormy campaign sessions, marathon rallies and mammoth road shows, Kerala is all set to go to polls on Tuesday with 2.74 crore voters exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 957 candidates including high-profile leaders and independents in 140 Assembly constituencies across the state.

The total electorate in the state includes 1,32,83,724 male voters, 1,41,62,025 female voters and 290 transgenders, according to Election Commission figures. Counting of votes to be done on May 2.

Here are some images from the battleground:

Kerala Assembly Polls in Pictures
Officials organizing the distributed polling materials at a voting centre in Kothamangalam. Photo: Josekutty Panackal
Voting machines and other materials ready for distribution at a voting centre. Photo: Josekutty Panackal
Officials organizing the polling materials at a voting centre in Kothamangalam. Photo: Josekutty Panackal
