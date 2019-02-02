Vice President Naidu lauds Balajanasakhyam for bringing unity among children

Kottayam: Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has lauded Malayala Manorama's Akhila Kerala Balajanasakhyam for bringing unity among children and instilling a sense of service towards the society.



"I am delighted to be here. All the best wishes to the organisation celebrating its ninety years... Akhila Kerala Balajanasakhyam is a great organisation started by a great person doing a great service for the cause of the society," the vice president said after inaugurating the 90th anniversary celebrations of Akhila Kerala Balajanasakhyam on Saturday.

"Unity at all levels is the need of the hour and when you start from the childhood it will stay for long," he told the gathering at Mammen Mappillai Hall, Kottayam.

“The role played by Balajanasakhyam in inculcating moral values in children and leading them towards a great future is praiseworthy,” he added.

90th anniversary celebrations of Malayala Manorama's Akhila Kerala Balajanasakhyam

He lauded Manorama for going beyond its calling as a media organisation and doing service to the society. He also pointed out the huge impact Manorama has had on Kerala's literacy.

He exhorted the students to protect India's culture and work for the country's development. "No matter where you go in future, you should not forget our culture and your gurus," he said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Pointing out the importance of gender equality, the vice president said that no Veda or Upanishad asks women to be shut indoors.

"We call India as our mother land not our father land. It's in our culture to respect women. I always swell with pride when I see girl students winning gold medals at universities," he added.

“Nowadays, individuals are connecting more and more through technology. I am glad that Malayala Manorama, the pioneer newspaper of India, has made this initiative to bring the children together .

Naidu exhorted the students to protect India's culture and work for the country's development.

“As a student, we used to be taught moral science. Now there is only science and no morals.”

Goodness of Yoga

The vice president urged the students to take up exercises to stay physically fit and listed out the goodness of Yoga.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative to promote Yoga - even suggested it in the United Nations. 172 countries, including the Latin American nations, have taken up the practice. Yoga is fast catching up.

“Yoga has nothing to do with religion. Some people make unnecessary arguments. Yoga is one of the ancients arts that brings unity of body and mind,” he said.

“Yoga is for your body and not because of Modi,” he added.

Malayala Manorama managing editor Jacob Mathew delivered the welcome address. Kerala Governor P Sathasivam presided over the function. Minister V S Sunil Kumar and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA were also present at the event.

Governor P Sathasivam joined Vice President Naidu for a morning walk in Kochi on Saturday.

Naidu, who is on a 2-day visit to the state, landed at Kochi Naval Airport at 4:30pm Friday. He inaugurated the platinum jubilee celebrations of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, Friday. The vice president expressed concern over discrimination on the basis of caste, religion and gender in certain parts of the country and urged the student community to work towards eradication of such social evils. Naidu said it was imperative that equity be safeguarded and promoted in higher education. He said education was not only for employment but for enlightenment and enhancement of knowledge.

Read more: Latest Kerala news

