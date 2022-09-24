PM Modi achieved what Nehru could not: Kerala Governor

New Delhi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan showered liberal praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while comparing him to Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India and first PM.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been able to accomplish several tasks that India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru could not, Khan said on Friday.

"Modi who rose from the lower rungs of society has been able to forge ahead by including all stakeholders. Modi has been able to achieve what even Nehru could not,” the Governor said, while referring to several issues including the ban on triple talaq.

The Kerala Governor was speaking during an event on Friday, when former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu unveiled the book 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas — Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks'. The book is a compilation of the selected speeches of Modi during 2019-20.

Former Vice President Naidu opined that PM Modi should try to meet political leaders from all sides more often and this could help clear some misunderstandings that the opposition has about his methods. He further said that due to Modi's leadership, India has become a force to reckon with in a short span of time. Union Minister Anurag Thakur also spoke during the event.

Khan's thumps down for media

Meanwhile, the Kerala Governor has said that he would not respond to the criticisms of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through the media.

"Journalists are keeping silent over the CM's anti-media stance. By not reacting, the media has lost its self-esteem. If they had any self-respect, the media would have responded. Will not speak to the media that does not have self-esteem," the Governor said.