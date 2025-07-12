IMD issues yellow alert in 9 districts today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain and thundershowers at most places in the state. The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for nine districts: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod for Saturday.
Strong surface winds, with speeds reaching 40–50 kmph, are likely to prevail occasionally until July 15.
Yellow alert in districts
July 13 (Sunday): Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.
July 14 (Monday): Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod
July 15 (Tuesday): Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.
