The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain and thundershowers at most places in the state. The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for nine districts: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod for Saturday.

Weather alert for Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Strong surface winds, with speeds reaching 40–50 kmph, are likely to prevail occasionally until July 15.

Yellow alert in districts

July 13 (Sunday): Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

July 14 (Monday): Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod

July 15 (Tuesday): Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.