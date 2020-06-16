COVID-19: 79 new positive cases in Kerala on Tuesday, 60 recover

Seventy-nine persons tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday. With this, the number of active cases rose to 1,366. Sixty patients recovered, State Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement. So far, 1,234 patients have recovered in the state.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Alappuzha - 7

Ernakulam - 13

Kasaragod - 2

Kannur - 7

Kozhikode - 4

Kollam - 4

Kottayam - 4

Malappuram - 15

Pathanamthitta - 6

Palakkad - 6

Thiruvananthapuram - 4

Thrissur - 7

Of them, 47 have come from abroad: Kuwait - 23, UAE - 12, Qatar - 5, Oman - 3, Saudi Arabia - 2, Bahrain - 1, Tajikistan - 1.

26 persons came from other states: Tamil Nadu - 13, Tamil Nadu - 5, West Bengal - 2, Karnataka - 1, Gujarat - 1 and Odisha - 1.

5 contracted the disease through contact. Of them, two are from Thiruvananthapuram and one each from Malappuram, Kannur and Palakkad districts.

A health worker from Pathanamthitta district has also contracted the disease.

With this, the number of active cases in the state rises to 1,366.

District-wise details:

Most of the cases were reported from Malappuram on Tuesday. Of the 15 cases, seven came from abroad and six from other states. A 56-yar-old man of Cherakkaparamb near Angadippuram contracted the disease through contact. He had come in contact with a Kuruva Pangu native who was tested positive on June 6. Those who tested positive include a pregnant woman who returned from Dubai on May 31. A 28-year-old woman who returned from Kuwait on June 11 and her two sons, aged eight and two, and a daughter, aged one, have also tested positive.

In Ernakulam, 13 people tested positive. Eight of them came from Kuwait in a flight on June 11. They include four natives of Aluva, one from Kunnukara, a native of Ayavana and his two children aged four and six. The remaining five are also returnees from the Gulf countries. One of them is a native of Lakshadweep.

Of the seven cases in Alappuzha, five came from abroad and two from Kolkata. Seven cases reported in Thrissur also. Four of them are reurnees from abroad and three from other states.

Six people, including an ASHA worker, tested positive in Pathanamthitta. Four of them came from other states (Maharashtra -- 3, Delhi -- 1) and one from Doha. The ASHA worker at Mallappuzhassery had attended a function to distribute food kits on Monday. Her source of infection is unknown.

Four more cases were confirmed in Kozhikode. One of them came from Oman, two from Mumbai and one from Odisha. Kottayam also reported four new cases. Three of them came from Mumbai and one from Muscat.

Kasaragod reported only two new cases. Both of them are returnees from the Gulf. A Kanhangad native came from Kuwait and Padanna native from Qatar.

Recoveries

60 persons were cured of the disease on Tuesday.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Alappuzha - 5

Ernakulam - 1

Kasaragod - 8

Kannur - 1

Kottayam - 4 (one from Pathanamthitta district)

Malappuram - 7 (one from Thiruvananthapuram district)

Palakkad - 9

Pathanamthitta - 3

Thiruvananthapuram - 14 (one from Kollam)

Thrissur - 3

Wayanad - 5

So far, 1,234 people have been cured of COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 1,22,143 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,20,157 are under home-quarantine and 1, 986 are in hospitals.

210 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

So far, 1,18,893 individuals (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing. Results of 4,081 tests are expected soon.

In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 32,534 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts. Of them, 31,093 have returned negative.

Hotspots

One more region have been converted into a hotspot - Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The wards 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 of Kattakada panchayat have been designated as containment zones.

Sixteen regions have been excluded from the list of hotspots.

Palakkad: Kannadi panchayat, Chittur-Thathamangalam, Karakurissi, Koduvayur, Pattambi, Puthuppariyaram and Sreekrishnapuram.

Kottayam: Vellavoor, Payyappady, Changanassery, Aymanam, Kangazha, Thrikkodithanam.

The remaining three regions are Kollamkode in Ernakulam, Madappally in Kozhikode and Sultan Bathery in Wayanad.

There are currently 110 hotspots in the state.