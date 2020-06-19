{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Family, friends bid adieu to Director Sachy

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
sachy-funeral
SHARE

Kochi: The last rites of Malayalam film director Sachy were conducted on Friday in the presence of family members and close friends.

He was cremated at the Ravipuram crematorium in Kochi at around 3pm in the afternoon. His nephew performed the last rites.

Members of the film fraternity and politicians paid respects to him at the Advocate Chamber in Hight Court Junction, Kochi subject to the COVID protocol.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Celebs pay last respects to director Sachy

Prithviraj, Suraj Venjaranmoodu, Mukesh and Lal were among the many actors who visited the late director's mortal remains.

Prithviraj was the central character in two of his hit movies Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Driving Licence.

sachy-director-1

K R Sachidanandan (Sachy), 48, passed away at the Jubilee Mission Medical College Hospital in Thrissur on Thursday.

He suffered a cardiac arrest after a hip replacement surgery at another private hospital.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
In his untimely demise too, Sachy remains an exceptional storyteller full of life

A lawyer by profession Sachy made his foray into the Malayalam film industry as a scriptwriter and later a director.

Chocolate and Run Baby Run are some of the blockbuster movies he scripted. His first directorial venture Anarkali, with Prithviraj in the lead role, hit the screens in 2015.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES