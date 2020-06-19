Family, friends bid adieu to Director Sachy

Kochi: The last rites of Malayalam film director Sachy were conducted on Friday in the presence of family members and close friends.

He was cremated at the Ravipuram crematorium in Kochi at around 3pm in the afternoon. His nephew performed the last rites.

Members of the film fraternity and politicians paid respects to him at the Advocate Chamber in Hight Court Junction, Kochi subject to the COVID protocol.

Prithviraj, Suraj Venjaranmoodu, Mukesh and Lal were among the many actors who visited the late director's mortal remains.

Prithviraj was the central character in two of his hit movies Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Driving Licence.

K R Sachidanandan (Sachy), 48, passed away at the Jubilee Mission Medical College Hospital in Thrissur on Thursday.

He suffered a cardiac arrest after a hip replacement surgery at another private hospital.

A lawyer by profession Sachy made his foray into the Malayalam film industry as a scriptwriter and later a director.

Chocolate and Run Baby Run are some of the blockbuster movies he scripted. His first directorial venture Anarkali, with Prithviraj in the lead role, hit the screens in 2015.