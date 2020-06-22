{{head.currentUpdate}}

8 Keralites die of COVID-19 outside Kerala

Top left to botton right: Mohandas, Abdul Karim, Sunilkumar Purushothaman, Kannonthu Preman, Muhammad Shaijal, MP Rajan, Shanmugham Chettiar, Janaki
Thiruvananthapuram: Eight more Keralites lost their lives to the COVID-19 on Sunday. While the virus claimed six lives in the Gulf region, two lives were lost in Mumbai.

Thrisuur native Mohandas,64, Malappuram native Abdul Karim, Kollam Thenmala native Sunilkumar Purushothaman, 43, Kannur native Kannonthu Preman and Kozhikode Koduvally native Muhammad Shejal, 34 succumbed to the virus in Saudi Arabia.

Kannur Pazhayangadi native MP Rajan, 50, died of COVID-19 in Bahrain.

Thiruvananthapuram native Shanmugham Chettiar, 70, and Malappuram native Janaki, 77 died of the disease in Mumbai. With this 24 Malayalis have died of the virus in Mumbai alone.

