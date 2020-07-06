Suhas can't even cuddle his newborn! Hibi lauds Collector over COVID duties

Kottayam: Hibi Eden, MP, has heaped praises on Ernakulam Collector S Suhas, who is in the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 in the district.

In a Facebook post, the Ernakulam MP said that Collector Suhas has been working round the clock with no time to spare for his family members, particularly his newborn.

The Collector is so hard-pressed for time that he can't be with his baby, who was born in February just before the COVID-19 spread in the state. Suhas had paid a visit to the hospital soon after his wife's delivery. Since then he has not been able to see his baby. He is missing out on some precious moments of his life, Hibi noted in the FB post.

Suhas had even once told the parliamentarian that his family members were waiting for him so that the naming ceremony of the baby could be held.

Citing the gallant efforts of the Collector, Hibi urged the public to be more vigilant against the disease.

“Several officials and healthcare professionals would have missed out on many happy occasions in their life for the welfare of the society. For us.

“But some people have been undermining their efforts by not wearing masks and refusing to follow the social distancing norms,” the MP pointed out.

Cautioning against such irresponsible behaviour, he appealed to the public to listen to the officials and healthcare personnel.

“The situation in Ernakulam is worsening. We can overcome this crisis only if each of us do our bit . We should stand united,” the MP said.

“Dear Collector, we are with you. Forge ahead,” Hibi concluded his post.