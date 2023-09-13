Kochi to get 16-km elevated NH corridor? Preliminary works on Edappally-Aroor stretch begins

Kochi: The preliminary works on the Edappally-Aroor elevated highway, aimed at reducing the city's traffic snarls, have been started with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) initiating the procedures for preparing the detailed project report (DPR) and feasibility report.

Officials of the NHAI as well as representatives of the Highway Engineering Consultants assigned to prepare the reports were in the city on Wednesday to make a preliminary assessment of the project. They collected necessary information from the premises of Oberon Mall, Edappally, the beginning point of the proposed six-lane elevated corridor. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, who has been pressing for the project, coordinated the works.

The MP, in a statement, said that NHAI project imolementation unit director P Pradeep informed him that the satellite topography drone surveys for the project would be started within a week. The authority is aiming to prepare the DPR within three months.

The busy 16-km stretch between Edappally and Aroor has been an area of concern ever since the development of National Highway 66 from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram was initiated. Though it was announced that either the existing four-lane will be developed into six-lane or an elevated corridor will be built on the stretch, there have been uncertainties over the possibility of building an elevated way. Hibi had met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and shared concerns over negative official reports and lack of progress in the project.

Gadkari had on July 27 promised to the MP that the studies on the elevated corridor would be initiated soon and that the stretch which has high vehicle density and traffic snarls will be considered as an urban area requiring special development. Gadkari had also directed NHAI regional director B L Meena, over the phone, to give priority to the stretch.

"Though it should take only half an hour to cross the stretch, the situation is such that one may take even two-three hours to cover the distance at times. There have been reports that around 1 lakh cars go through the stretch on a daily basis. The stretch covers Vyttila, Palarivattom and Kundannur which are considered busiest junctions in the state. The stretch also has a number of roads connecting to the NH. The Union minister was informed of these facts," the MP said.

Hibi said he argued for the elevated highway model on stretch as it would be impractical and even impossible to a great extend to widen the road along which there are a number of commercial complexes, hospitals, shopping malls and residential buildings. Though the construction of the elevated corridor could be an expensive affair, the fact that it doesn't require land acquisition makes it more practical and attractive, the MP said.