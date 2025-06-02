Adimali: Nabisa Meeran (76), wife of the late ME Meeran, founder chairman of Eastern Group of Companies, passed away. A former teacher at the Fatima Matha School in Adimali, she later played a leading role in establishing the Adimali Eastern Public School.

She also worked with Meeran to establish Eastern Group, which paved the way for development activities in the state's high ranges. Nabisa was also a partner in socio-cultural development activities in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is survived by children Nawas Meeran (director of Eastern Group and chairman of Group Meeran), Firoz Meeran (vice-chairman, Group Meeran), Zoya and Nisa; daughters-in-law Sherin and Aisha; and sons-in-law Sajith (businessman) and Zakir Hussain (chairman, Mermer Italia). The funeral will be held at 4 pm on Monday at the Adimaly Juma Masjid.