Ernakulam native dies of COVID-19 at Kalamassery Medical College

Kochi: One more person died of COVID-19 in Kerala on Sunday.

Ernakulam Thadikadavu native Kunjiveeran, 67, was under treatment for Covid and severe pneumonia at the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in Ernakulam district. He also suffered from comorbidities such as blood pressure and diabetes.

COVID-19 deaths in Kerala

According to the statistics released by the Directorate of Health Services, 40 individuals have succumbed to the coronavirus in Kerala so far.

Baburaj (60, Thiruvananthapuram), Shyju (46, Thrissur), B Aneesh (39, Thrissur), Mohammed Saleek (25, Kannur), Valsamma Joy (56, Idukki), Aruldas (70, Thiruvananthapuram), Thyagarajan (74, Kollam), Ayesha Hajjumma (64, Kannur), Valsala (63, Thrissur), Babu (52, Alappuzha), Balakrishnan Nair (79, Pulluvazhy in Ernakulam), Saifudeen (67, Thiruvananthapuram), Abdul Rahman (52, Kasaragod), Yusuf (66, Thoppumpadiin Ernakulam), Mohammad (82, Wandoor in Malappuram), Krishnan (68, Nadakkavu in Kozhikode), Thankappan, (76, Nettayam in Thiruvananthapuram), Arasagaran (55, Tamil Nadu native died at Manjeri Medical College), Vasanthakumar (68, Mayyanad in Kollam), Sunil Padiyur(28, Blathur in Kannur), S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram), Hussain (77, Irikkur, Kannur), P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur), DinnyChacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur), Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur), E Hamza Koya (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer), Shabnas(Edappal in Malappuram) Xavier (Kavanad, Kollam), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad), Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode), Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur), Joshy (68, Thiruvalla), Telangana native (68, died in Thiruvananthapuram), Asiya (62, Kozhikode), Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).