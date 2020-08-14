Malappuram collector, assistant collector and 19 staff test COVID-19 positive

Malappuram: Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan, assistant collector and 19 other employees of the collectorate tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Manorama News reported.

The results of Malappuram District Police Chief U Abdul Kareem had returned positive on Thursday.

Both the collector and the district police chief had visited the Calicut International Airport many times after the crash of an Air India Express flight on August 7. The crash had killed 18 people, including the pilots.

People who took part in the rescue operations were asked to go in quarantine after two samples – one of an injured and another of a deceased - had returned positive.

Two Fire and Rescue personnel who took part in the rescue operations were also tested positive.