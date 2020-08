Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 10 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday. With this, the death toll has risen to 156 in the state.

The deceased include Kannur Kuthuparambu native CC Raghavan, 71, Kannur Kolancheri native Moosa, 76, Kannur Kombanvayyal native Simon, 60, Kannur Thaliparambu CV Venugopalan, 80, Thiruvananthapuram Parassala native Kanakaraj, 60, Pathanamthitta Thiruvalla native Mathew, 60, Kannur Udayagiri native Gopi, 69, Ernakulam Aluva native Abdul Khadr, 73, Ernakulam Aluva native Leelamani Amma, 71, and Kollam native Sarojini, 72.



While the state took six months to reach 100 deaths from the day it reported the first COVID-19 case, it added 50 more deaths to the official toll in a span of two weeks.

COVID-19 victims in Kerala

COVID-19 has so far claimed 158 lives in Kerala. However, only 156 persons were included in the government's official list.

Government's list:

156. CC Raghavan (71, Kuthuparambu in Kannur)

155. Moosa (76, Kolancheri in Kannur)

154. Simon (60, Kombanvayyal in Kannur)

153. CV Venugopalan (80, Thaliparambu in Kannur)

152.Kanakaraj (60, Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram)

151.Mathew (60, Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta)

150. Gopi (69, Udayagiri in Kannur)

149. Abdul Khadr (73, Aluva in Ernakulam)

148. Leelamani Amma (71, Aluva in Ernakulam)



147. Sarojini (72, Kollam

146. Ravi (58, Ayira-Chenkavila in Thiruvananthapuram)

145. Lakshmikutty (69, Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram)

144. M D Devasi (75, Vattaparambu in Ernakulam)

143. Asis D'souza (81, Kasaragod)

142. Sathi Vasudevan (64, Aluva in Ernakulam)

141. Philomina (70, Kollam)

140. Judy (69, Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram)

139. Rukhia (60, Fort Kochi in Ernakulam)

138. Thankappan (70, North Paravoor in Ernakulam)

137. George (65, Arimbur in Thrissur)

136. Moiduppa (82, Perinthalmanna in Malappuram)

135. Stansilas (80, Thiruvananthapuram)

134. M Surendran (60, Thiruvananthapuram)

133. Lalitha (70, Thiruvananthapuram)

132. Sherly (62, Thiruvananthapuram)

131. Nirmala (65, Thiruvananthapuram)

130. Lakshmi (74, Thiruvananthapuram)

129. Abdul Rahman (63, Malappuram)

128. Radhakrishnan (80, Kozhikode)

127. Lissi Sajan (55, Thiruvananthapuram)

126. Ajithan (55, Idukki)

125. Shamsudheen (53, Kasaragod)

124. Kanakaraj (50, Thiruvananthapuram)

123. Mariyamkutty (77, Ernakulam)

122. T K Vasappan (89, Kottayam)

121. Adakunji (65, Kasaragod)

120. Chellaya (68, Thiruvananthapuram)

119. Kumba Maradi (75, Kannur)

118. Maniyan (80, Thiruvanthapuram)

117. Reeta Charles (87, Ernakulam)

116. Prema (52, Thiruvanthapuram)

115.Gracy Shainy (Nayarambalam)

114.Nafeesa (52, Ernakulam)

113.Aboobakkar (64, Kozhikode)

112.Jama (50, Thiruvananthapuram)

111.Devadas (45, Kollam)

110.Muhammed Kunju (65, Kasaragod)

109.Aruvikkutty (65, Wayanad)

108.Abdul Khadr (67, Kasaragod)

107.KV Rafi (64, Ernakulam)

106.Vinodkumar (41, Kasaragod)

105.Sulekha (63, Kozhikode)

104.Chelappan (60, Kollam)

103.Purushottaman (84, Ernakulam)

102.Sajith (40, Kannur)

101. Sudheer (63, Alappuzha)

100.Imbichikoya (68, Malappuram)

99.Gopakumar (60, Thiruvananthapuram)

98.PG Babu (60,Ernakulam)

97. Silva Adimai (63, Vizhinjam, Thiruvananthapuram)

96. Shaharbanu (73, Uppala, Kasaragod)

95. Khadeeja (51, Manjeswar, Kasaragod)

94. Yashoda (59, Irikkoor, Kannur)

93. Abdul Salam (58, Velinalloor, Kollam)

92. Marakkar Kutty (70, Kakkattu, Kozhikode)

91. Prabhakaran (73, Feroke, Kozhikode)

90. Assainar Haji (76, Udumbunthala, Kannur)

89. Purushothaman (66, Chombala, Kozhikode)

88. George Devassy (83, Thrikkakkara, Ernakulam)

87. Gopi (69, Kuttamassery, Ernakulam)

86. Rajesh (45, Peruvayal, Kozhikode)

85. Jayanandan (53, Kalliyoor,Thiruvananthapuram)

84. Cleetus (68, Perumpazhuthoor, Thiruvananthapuram)

83. Sasidharan (52, Nooranadu, Alappuzha)

82. Vijayalakshmi (68, Thiruvananthapuram)

81. Koyamu (82, Kondotty, Malappuram)

80. KP Abdul Rahman (72, Kasaragod)

79. Babu (62, Thiruvananthapuram)

78. Noushad (49, Kozhikode)

77. Asma Beevi (73, Kollam)

76. Chandran (56, Thrissur)

75. M P Asharaf (52)

74. Sister Angel (81, Ernakulam)

73. Rukmini (59, Kollam)

72. Eliyamma (85, Ernkaulam)

71. Baihaiki (59, Ernakulam)

70. Bipathu (65, Ernakulam)

69. Alikoya (77, Kozhikode)

68. Kutti Hassan (67, Malappuram)

67. Abubakar (72, Ernakulam)

66. Selvamani (65, Thiruvananthapuram)

65. Sainudheen (70, Alappuzha)

64. Abdurahman (65, Kasaragod)

63. Mohammad (61, Kozhikode)

62. Ouseph George (85, Kottayam)

61. Varghese (71, Irinjalakkuda in Thrissur)

60. Abdul Khader (71, a resident of Tirurangadi in Malappuram)

59. Annie Antony (76, Kakkanad in Ernakulam)

58. Anjali Surendran (40, Payyallur in Palakkad)

57. Nabeesa (63, Padannakkad in Kasaragod)

56. Rukhiyabi (67, Karaparambu, Kozhikode)

55. Muhammed Koya (58, Kozhikode)

54. Madhavan (67, Chittari in Kasaragod)

53. Murukan (46, Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram)

52. Mariyamma (85, Kalavoor in Alappuzha)

51. Khairunnisa (48, Anangoor in Kasaragod)

50. Koyotti (57, Kallayi, Kozhikode)

49. Rahiyanath Beevi (58, Kulashekharaparam near Karunagappally, Kollam)

48. Sadanandan (60, Vilakottoor, Kannur)

47. Lakshmi Kunjanpilla (79, Vadakkathanath, Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam)

46. Raveendran (73, Nenjankuzhi near Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram)

45. Kunjuveeran (67, Aluva, Ernakulam)

44. Narayanan (75, Ayyappankovil in Idukki)

43. Nafisa, (75, Uppala, Kasaragod)

42. Baburaj (60, Thiruvananthapuram)

41. Sister Claire (73, Ernakulam)

40. Victoria (72, Pulluvila, Thiruvananthapuram)

39. Shyju (46, Pullur, Thrissur)

38. B Aneesh (39, Thrissur)

37. Mohammed Saleeh (25, Kannur)

36. Valsamma Joy (59, Idukki)

35. Naseer Usmankutty (47, Alappuzha)

34. Thyagarajan (74, Kollam)

33. Ayesha Hajjumma (64, Kannur)

32. Aruldas (70, Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram)

31. P K Balakrishnan Nair (79, Pulluvazhy, Ernakulam)

30. Saifudeen (67, Thiruvananthapuram)

29. Babu (52, Alappuzha)

28. Valsala (63, Thrissur)

27. Yusuf (66, Thoppumpady, Ernakulam)

26. Mohammad (82, Wandoor, Malappuram)

25. Krishnan (68, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode)

24. Thankappan, (76, Nettayam, Thiruvananthapuram)

23. Arasagaran (55, Tamil Nadu native died at Manjeri Medical College, Malappuram)

22. Vasanthakumar (68, Mayyanad, Kollam)

21. Sunil Padiyur (28, Blathur, Kannur)

20. S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram)

19. Hussain (71, Irikkur, Kannur)

18. P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur)

17. Dinny Chacko (41, Chalakkudy, Thrissur)

16. Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur)

15. E Hamza Koya (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer)

14. Shabnas (27, Edappal, Malappuram)

13. Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad)

12. Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram)

11. Xavier (65, Kavanad, Kollam)

10. Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode)

9. Jose Joy (39, Pandanad, Chengannur, Alappuzha)

8. Joshy (65, Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta)

7. Telangana native (68, died in Thiruvananthapuram)

6. Asiya (62, Kannur)

5. Amina (53, Wayanad)

4. Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur)

3. Four-month-old baby (Malappuram)

2. Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram)

1. Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam)

Excluded from Kerala government's list & reason

1. Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur)

(Kerala did not include him in the official list since he hailed from Union Territory of Puducherry. The decision, however, contradicts the Centre's directive that COVID-19 deaths should be recorded at the place of occurance irrespective of which state the person hailed from).

2. B A Abdul Rahman (Mogral Puthur, Kasaragod) - July 7, 2020

(Abdul Rahman was living in Hubli in Karnataka. He died while being taken to the Government Hospital in Kasaragod on the day he arrived from Hubli. District collector had said that Rahman died in transit and he was not living in Kasaragod and hence his name would not be included in Kerala's list).