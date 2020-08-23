Life Mission contract signed by UAE Consul General, not Red Crescent

Thiruvananthapuram: The Life Mission contract with Unitac Builders was signed by the UAE Consul General and not Red Crescent.

The contract signed by the UAE Consul General has been verified by Manorama News.

According to the Life Mission agreement signed by the state government and Red Crescent, the deal should be signed with the respective builder which implies that in this case, the deal should have been signed between Unitac and Red Crescent.

However, when the contract was drafted Red Cresent was left out from the document in entireity.

The Enforcement Directorate has sought the Kerala Chief Secretary's explanation in the matter.

Life Mission-Unitac link

The state government had earlier stated that it is in no way linked directly with Unitac Builders with regard to the Life Mission flat project in Wadakkanchery in Kerala’s Thrissur district.

However, a letter sent by the then chief executive officer (CEO) of Life Mission, on August 26, 2019, to the general secretary of Red Crescent stated that the blueprint submitted by Unitac Builders was satisfactory and that Red Crescent could go ahead with the work. The letter also stated that Unitac had sent the blueprint to the Life Mission on August 17 and 22, 2019.

The letter said the requisite permits and approvals needed for the construction would be taken by the Life Mission. The contract was signed with Unitac Energy Solutions, a company owned by Unitac Builders.

The Life Mission Project in Wadakkanchery is mired in controversy over a Rs 4.25 crore commission paid by the construction company - Unitac - to those who helped it win the contract to build a housing complex and a hospital. Red Crescent Dubai had allotted Rs 20 crore for the project.