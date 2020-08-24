COVID-19: 1,242 new positive cases in Kerala on Monday, 1,238 recover

Kerala heaved a sigh of relief on Monday as the number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to 1,242 on the day after staying above 1,900 for five days in a row.

In its daily update, the Health Ministry said that 1,238 recoveries were also recorded on the day.

The state also recorded 11 deaths on the day taking the official toll to 234.

Of the new cases, 39 had come from abroad while 88 came from other states. 1,081 contracted the virus through contact and the sources of infection of 95 among them are yet to be traced.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 59,504. Of this, 38,887 recovered so far. The remaining 20,323 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 182 (contact cases: 158)

Malappuram - 169 (154)

Ernakulam - 165 (154)

Kasaragod - 118 (101)

Kollam - 112 (94)

Palakkad - 99 (71)

Kottayam - 89 (86)

Kozhikode - 81 (66)

Kannur - 76 (65)

Alappuzha - 60 (55)

Thrissur - 46 (42)

Wayanad - 20 (18)

Idukki - 19 (11)

Pathanamthitta - 6 (6)

