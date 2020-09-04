DYFI men’s murder: Police to probe source of cash carried by accused

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances which enabled the accused in the twin murder of DYFI activists at Venjarammoodu to make an escape attempt carrying Rs 23,000 in cash. The money was recovered by the police from the vehicle in which Sajeev and Sanal, two among the accused, were travelling.

According to a woman named Preeja who was accompanying them, the two youths were heading to Pathanamthitta, her native place. Preeja also has been made an accused in the case. The seized cash could prove to be crucial material evidence in the conspiracy case, feel the police.

Sajeev, Sanal and Unni who were directly involved in the murders had reached the house of Preeja, a relative of Sanal, at Madapuram after the incident. From there, Sajeev and Sanal took a vehicle around 4 pm on Thiruvonam day and were travelling along with Preeja when the police nabbed them after a chase.

When the police found Rs 23,000 with Preeja, she could not explain its source. While Preeja claimed that it was obtained from a chit fund, the police were not convinced as it was a holiday. According to officials, the money could have been arranged during the planning stage of the murders itself or somebody delivered it to Preeja after the killings.

Meanwhile, the police are confused about the actual number of assailants. While the involvement of Sajeev, Sanal and Unni has been confirmed, officials are not certain whether Ansar took part in the attack. Though the three other youths have denied that Ansar was with them, the police would be checking the CCTV footage obtained from the spot to confirm the matter. However, the police have no doubts that Ansar was involved in the conspiracy.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

CM’s stand



At the same time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all aspects of the case should come out through an investigation. “Allegations against the Congress and Adoor Prakash MP by the CPI (M) leaders and ministers need to be proved by the police. No specific complaints have been received against the probe being carried out by the Superintendent of Police (Rural). It will continue and let the truth come out,” he said.



However, Pinarayi refused to explain the statement of the CPI (M) district secretary that the murder victims were carrying machetes for self-protection. He also did not react on the widespread attacks against Congress offices in Kerala after the twin murders.

“The twin murders were carried out with the aim of destroying peace. All reports reveal this fact. I have nothing more to say,” said the Chief Minister.