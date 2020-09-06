Kerala govt lacks strategic vision to combat COVID-19 crisis, says study

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government lacked strategic vision in implementing effective measures to combat the COVID-19 crisis, as per a study report of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Development Studies (RGIDS).

The report also recommended that several short and long-term projects should be envisioned to resolve the crisis in the various sectors. Institute chairman Ramesh Chennithala handed over the report to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran.

Kerala was able to stop the disease spread in the first phase as the preventive measures were effectively implemented. However, the testing was considerably reduced in the second stage. The government also failed to come with a specific strategy to address the health issues of the expatriates, the report pointed out.

The study also said that the basic facilities for COVID treatment were ineffective in stopping the disease spread. There are not enough facilities at government hospitals and centres. Also, private hospitals and centres were not made part of the fight against the dreadful infection.

The overall response of the health department was not satisfactory. Nor were the authorities able to maintain transparency in checking, and data linked to treatment. Committee convener B A Prakash presented the report.