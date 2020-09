Twenty-one COVID deaths in Kerala on Sunday, toll at 677

Twenty-one COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Sunday.

Sivasankaran Nair (87) from Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram, Dhanuja (90) from Maniyapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, Sasidharan Pillai (64) from Vithura in Thiruvananthapuram, Rajappan (65) from Korani in Thiruvananthapuram, Raveendran (73) from Thirumala in Thiruvananthapuram, Lorence (37) from Puthukurichy in Thiruvananthapuram, Fathima Kunju (80) from Kollam, Jameela (63) from Alappuzha, Kochumol (43) from Pallam in Kottayam, Shankuntala (67) from Alatuchira in Ernakulam, Sheikh Akbar (65) from Elamakkara in Ernakulam, Delphy Joy (57) from Poothole in Thrissur, Selvan (65) from Chandra Nagar in Palakkad, Venugopal (72) from Kodekal in Palakkad, Hassan (90) from Chorodu in Kozhikode, Imbichi Thangal (65) from Thali in Kozhikode, Sadanandan (75) from Orkatteri in Kozhikode, Suhara (85) from Mannur in Kozhikode, Azeez (60) from Thalassery in Kannur, Ibrahim (50) from Poovam in Kannur, and SH Koya (80) from Thalangara in Kasaragod.

With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 677. More deaths were reported but the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.