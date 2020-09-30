Gold smuggling accused Sandeep Nair agrees to confess crimes

Thiruvananthapuram: The prime accused in the sensational gold smuggling case Sandeep Nair agreed to confess to his crimes at an NIA court here on Wednesday.

It is however, unclear if he will be permitted to turn an approver in the case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court clarified.

Sandeep's confession will be recorded by the magistrate under CrPc 164. A decision on whether he'll be made an approver will be made after this.

Sandeep Nair is one of the key accused in the case involving gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage using the name of an official in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Customs seized the gold, weighing over 30 kg and valued at around Rs 15 crore on July 5.

The NIA has booked several people, including Suresh, Sarith P S, Sandeep Nair and Faizal Fareed, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Suresh and Sarith are former employees of the UAE Consulate and allegedly used their past connections to smuggle gold using the diplomatic channel.