NIA questions former principal secretary M Sivasankar for third time

Kochi: The National Investigation agency (NIA) questioned former Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister M Sivasankar for the third time on Thursday in the sensational gold smuggling case.

The agency is interrogating the senior IAS officer on the basis of the digital forensic evidence gathered.

It is likely that Sivasankar will be questioned with Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, sources revealed.

Swapna was on Tuesday sent to NIA custody till Friday.

The agency is expected to counter check the statements of Swapna and Sivasankar during the session.