Gold smuggling case: NIA court grants bail to 10 accused

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi has granted bail to 10 accused in the gold smuggling case. These accused had been arrested and charged under the various provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention (UAPA) Act.

But none of the main accused were granted bail. The court rejected the bail pleas of seventh accused Mohammed Shafi, 12th accused Muhammed Ali and 13th accused K T Sharafudeen. Prime accused Swapna Suresh and P S Sarith had withdrawn their bail pleas.

The court granted the bail, while rejecting the NIA stance that UAPA charges would stand against all accused in the case and that a detailed probe had to be held. Those who have been given bail were involved in either giving money for buying gold, helping to sell gold that was smuggled into the state or procuring it.

The NIA probe team had informed the court the other day that it suspected that the gold smuggling case accused had terror links. The team said that one of the accused K T Ramees had links to Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company and that he had visited his hub in Tanzania. The probe team also received information that apart from gold, he had tried to smuggle drugs and weapons. The team also found a photo of Ramees with another accused Sharafudeen in Tanzania, the court was informed.

A multi-agency probe was initiated after the Customs seized 30kg gold from a diplomatic baggage in Thiruvananthapuram in July. The Union Home Ministry had directed the NIA to probe the case.