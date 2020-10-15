7,789 new COVID cases in Kerala on Thursday after 50K tests

Kerala reported 7,789 new COVID cases after 50,154 tests on Thursday. With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 94,517.

Kozhikode and Ernakulam reported the most cases - 1,264 and 1,209 respectively, while Thrissur continued it worrying trend of rising COVID cases with 867.

Thiruvanthapuram, which topped the COVID list for months, showed a significant drop in new cases (679). Malappuram too witnessed a drop - 447.

Of the new cases, 6,486 had contracted the virus through contact. Of them, the infection source of 1,049 cases remaining unknown is a cause for concern. The remaining cases (126) are of those who have a travel history.

128 more healthcare workers infected

128 healthcare workers too contracted the virus.

They include 30 from Malappuram, 15 from Thiruvananthapuram, 14 each from Palakkad and Kannur, 13 from Kasaragod, 11 from Alappuzha, 10 from Kottayam, 8 each from Thrissur and Kozhikode, 2 from Ernakulam, and 1 each from Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki.

COVID testing in Kerala

A total of 50,154 tests were done in the last 24 hours. The Kerala government had ramped up testing in wake of the recent surge in COVID cases in the state.

"For every million, Kerala coducts 1,08,820 tests," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"This is much higher than the rest of the country," he added.

So far, a total of 37,76,892 samples have been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Trunat, CLIA and Antigen Assay.

23 more COVID deaths

Twenty-three COVID deaths were confirmed in the state on Thursday.

Though COVID has intensified in Kerala in recent weeks, Vijayan said the threat it poses it comparatively low when compared to the rest of the country.

"The mortality rate of the virus for every 10 lakh people in the country is 106. However, in Kerala, this is only 3.1," Vijayan said.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

With this, COVID death toll in the state now stands at 1,089.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode - 1,246 (contact cases - 1,195)

Ernakulam - 1,209 (1,130)

Thrissur - 867 (850)

Thiruvananthapuram - 679 (350)

Kannur – 557 (489)

Kollam – 551 (550)

Alappuzha - 521 (506)

Kottayam - 495 (130)

Malappuram - 447 (327)

Palakkad – 354 (217)

Kasaragod – 311 (290)

Pathanamthitta – 248 (226)

Idukki – 143 (85)

Wayanad – 143 (141)

Recoveries

7,082 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Thursday.

So far, 2,22,231 people have been cured of the virus in the state.

2,74,672 people remain under surveillance across the state. Of them, 2,49,001 are under home or institutional quarantine while 25,671 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of recoveries:

Malappuram – 1,010

Kollam – 794

Thiruvananthapuram – 775

Ernakulam – 719

Kozhikode – 685

Kannur – 650

Thrissur – 550

Palakkad – 441

Alappuzha – 465

Pathanamthitta – 302

Kasaragod – 270

Kottayam – 178

Idukki – 124

Wayanad – 119

Key announcements from Chief Minister's press conference:

• Domiciliary care centres will be established in Wayanad for those who do not have the facilities for home quarantine. In the first phase they will be attached to the First Line COVID Centres.

• In Kasaragod, 'Theyyam' ritual will be allowed following the COVID protocol at only one place on one day alone with a maximum of 20 people only.

• In every district, not less than 10 per cent of the beds in private hospitals should be allotted COVID patients.

• Even though there is no spike in the test positivity rate in Kottayam, more and more cases are being reported from the city limits.

• From Sunday, houseboats will be allowed to function in Kerala's backwaters adhering to strict COVID protocol norms.

• Global Handwashing Day was celebrated on Thursday to generate awareness among people towards the health benefits of hand hygiene.

