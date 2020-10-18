{{head.currentUpdate}}

Kerala records 22 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, toll rises to 1,161
Kerala reported 22 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, taking the official toll to 1,161.

The deceased have been identified as Gopalakrishnan (62) from Nalanchira, Thresyamma (82) from Pallithura, Sarojam (63) from Anayara, Beema from Thiruvananthapuram, Sebastian (84) from Thalavady, Alappuzha, Agnes (73) from Vattathara, Ernakulam, Amulya (16) from Chittoor, Ashraf (56) from Mooppathadam, Balakrishnan (84) from Panangad, Radha Bhaskaran (75) from Ollukkara, Parukutty (83) from Thrissur, Alavi (63) from Kondoorkara, Palakkad, Ibrahim Kutty (83) from Mathur, Muhammed Rafi (54) from Vempady, Mujeeb Rahman (47) from Puthunagalam, Nabeesa (75) from Ottappalam, Sundaran (62) from Ottappalam, Khadeejabeevi (75) from Tanur, Moosa (74) from Pariyapuram, Ummathukutty (73) from Pallikkal, Shaharbanu (44) from Kolathara and Soumini (65) from Kolathara in Kozhikode.

More deaths were reported but the State is yet to ascertain if they are COVID-19 deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha, the department said in a statement.

