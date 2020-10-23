Kerala records 26 COVID deaths on Friday, toll now at 1,281

Kerala recorded 26 COVID-19 deaths on Friday taking the official toll to 1,281.

The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Sobhana Kumari, 54, from Poyathuvila

Somashekharan Nair, 78, from Malayainkeezhu

Joseph, 63, from Vellanadu

Shyamala, 63, from Aruvippuram

Kollam

Karthyayani, 87, from Kadappakkada

Thangal Kunju, 70, from Vazhathottam

Alappuzha

Gopinathan, 60, from Komalloor

Ayyappan, 70, from Chengannoor

Santha, 84, from Cherthala

Clement, 70, from Kattoor

Thressyamma, 60, from Ambalappuzha

Jolly Joseph, 70, from Edathua

Abdul Hameed, 83, from Punnapra

Kottayam

Ancy George, 54, from Kochalu

Lakshmikuttyamma, 70, from Amayannoor

Joseph Mathew, 86, from Kanjirappally

Vasu, 76, from Vaikom

Eliyamma, 97, from Parampuzha

Ernakulam

Abdul Rahman, 76, from Pallipuram

N P Usman, 68, from ramapuram

Thrissur

Pareed, 70, from Kuttur

Kozhikode

Mohammad Koya, 85, from Kozhikode Medical COllege

Gopalan, 59, from Atholi

Abdullah Koya, 82, from Chalappuram

Kannur

Abdul Razaq, 67, from Payyannur

Mariyam, 90, from Idayilpeedika

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.