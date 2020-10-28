Fresh charge-sheet soon on 19-year-old kidney scam

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch will submit a fresh charge-sheet over a kidney racket that happened 19 years ago.

The Crime Branch had submitted the first charge-sheet at the Kozhikode magistrate court in 2017 with four people named as accused. They were allegedly involved in the scam, centring around the private hospitals in Kozhikode and Thrissur in 2001-02.

However, the court returned the first charge-sheet and directed that a specific charge-sheet must be filed for each of the accused. One charge-sheet would be submitted this week and the others within two months.

The Crime Branch actions follows a court directive.

Kottayam native Reji Narayanan (Sajeevan), Thrissur native Dinesh Kumar (Vishwan), George and Mohanan of Idukki were arraigned as first to fourth accused in the first charge-sheet.

Mohanan, who donated the kidney, got into an altercation with the others over money. After he complained, other deals were revealed. All four were arrested but were granted bail later.

Up to Rs 2.5 lakh was sought for kidneys from the recipients. However, the organ donor was given just Rs 60,000. The remaining amount was pocketed by middlemen, including George and Reji, as per the Crime Branch's findings.

Dinesh Kumar is accused of forging fake documents.

As reported earlier the Crime Branch is already inquiring into the illegal organ trade in Kerala during the last five years. The Crime Branch suspects that the mafia involved in illegal organ transplant of late misguided their targets and induced them into donating organs by convincing them it was part of a government programme. The mafia likely made crores of rupees through this racket.