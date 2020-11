Kerala records 21 COVID deaths on Monday, toll now at 1,533

Kerala recorded 21 COVID-19 deaths on Monday taking the official toll to 1,533.

Thiruvananthapuram

Rajappan Chettiyar (80) from Alamcode

Njanabala Subrahmanyam (55) from Vattiyoorkavu

Davidson (61) from Vizhinjam

Babu (85) from Nedumangad

Kollam

Appu (73) from Koovakkad

Sundareshan (65) from Puthankulangara

Soman (81) from Perumbuzha

Anjana Ajayan (21) from Kollam

Alappuzha

Vandana (34) from Alappuzha

Muhammad Koya (74) from Kanal Ward

T Subadran (59) from Chenganda

Kottayam

Omana (46) from Punnathara West

Ernakulam

A Raveendranath (82) from Mattanchery

Sreedevi (34) from Perumbavoor

Anjali (22) from Keezhmadu

Thrissur

A K Pareed (70) from Kutoor

Shaju (45) from Kodakara

Palakkad

Jithisha (16) from Mundoor

Malappuram

Balakrishnan Nair (86) from Edavannapara

Kozhikode

T K Amina (58) from Parakkadavu

Kannur

Kunjamina (55) from Iritty

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.