{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Kerala records 26 COVID deaths on Tuesday, toll now at 1,559

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Kerala records 26 COVID deaths on Tuesday, toll now at 1,559
SHARE

Kerala recorded 26 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday taking the official toll to 1,559.

Thiruvananthapuram

Azees (72) from Attingal

Gangadharan (82) from Poovachal

Aswin (23) from Kulasekharam

Sarojini (85) from Pappanamkode

Mekkattan (41) from Vizhinjam

Karunakaran (75) from Karode

Ramachandran Pilla (64) from Thycaud

Ajishkumar (62) from Ottasekharamangalam

Kollam

Raghavan Pilla (85) from Pulichira

Alappuzha

Joseph (48) from Omanapuzha

Kottayam

James Lucose (67) from Vellapadu

Makkath (64) from Changanassery

Ernakulam

Mary Peter (78) from Fort Kochi

Helen Tomy (56) from Kothadu

Thrissur

Francis (83) from Nellikkunnu

Balan (72) from Kuriyachira

Abdul Gafoor (67) from Konnathukunnu

Jayalakshmi (74) from Vellattu

Malappuram

Bapputty (80) from Purang

Kozhikode

Velayudhan (65) from Karuvanthuruthi

Sivadasan (71) from Kannanchery

Mamy (61) fromm Purameri

Rajan (72) from Omassery

Amina (60) from Kulakath

Wayanad

Geetha (86) from Meppady

Kasaragod

Velayudhan (53) from Nellikkunnu

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES