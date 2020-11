Kerala records 28 COVID deaths on Wednesday, toll now at 1,587

Kerala recorded 28 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday taking the official toll to 1,587.

Thiruvananthapuram

Arifa Bivi (73) from Attingal

Rajan (54) from Nedumangad

Ramachandran Nair (63) from Mylakkara

Mohanan (56) from Vamanapuram

Sathyavathi (67) from Karumam

Raju Achari (58) from Kavalayoor

Kollam

Unnikrishnan (83) from Karikode

Ernakulam

Mary Paulose (64) from Kothamangalam

Chandrakanth (64 from Gandhi Nagar

N V Leons (53) from Urumana

Santha (50) from Ernakulam

Karumba Kannan (80) from Aluva

Ravikumar (63) from Chennamangalam

Thrissur

Dileep (59) from Pulazhi

Babu (58) from Mattathur

Ramachandran Namboothiri (67) from Nagaripuram

T O Xavier (65) from Koonamoochi

Rajan (70) from Mullasser

Komala (65) from Kolathode

Rabindranath (63) of Prashanthi House

Malappuram

Fathima (64) from Cheroor

Abdurahim (80) from Chekkode

Ali (62) from Meenadathoor

Kozhikode

Mohammad Bawa (74) from Koyilandy

Shakuntala (60) from Koyilandy Bazaar

Andru (75) from Kakkattil

Janakiamma (87) from Narikkuni

Kasaragod

Appu (70) from Padanakadappuram

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.