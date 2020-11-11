NCB likely to seek Bineesh’s custody

Bengaluru: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to seek the custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri when he is produced before the Special Court here at the end of his custodial period with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday.

The NCB wants Bineesh in custody to find out whether the money used by Anoop Mohammad, an accused in the drug case, belonged to him. Earlier Anoop had given a statement that he only handled the money ploughed in by Bineesh. Anoop even stated that Bineesh is his 'boss' and that he is only a benami in drug trade. Bineesh had maintained that he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for setting up the restaurant business in Bengaluru a few years ago.

Between 2012 and 2019 Bineesh and Anoop transacted about Rs 5 crore. Of this amount Rs 3.5 crore was black money, the ED had stated earlier.

In the event of NCB not seeking his custody, Bineesh might be sent to judicial custody. Even though Bineesh had submitted his bail plea on November 6, the court made it clear that the application cannot be entertained until the questioning is over.

Bineesh has been so far remanded three times in ED custody for a period of 14 days. As his business partner Abdul Latheef did not turn up, the agency could not question the duo together. Latheef is understood to have gone into hiding to escape possible arrest.

Bineesh and Anoop

Bineesh who was questioned at the Shantinagar office on Tuesday was brought to Cubbon Park police station at night. He was arrested by ED on October 29 in connection with a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).