Bineesh used phone in custody, shifted to Cubbon Park Station

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM's Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in ED custody.
Bengaluru: Bineesh Kodiyeri, who was arrested in a money-laundering case linked to a drug seizure in Karnataka, has been shifted from the Wilson Garden Police Station to the Cubbon Park Station for night stay. He was moved after it was found that he had been allegedly using a mobile phone in connivance with the police.

Bineesh, the son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Bineesh had been lodged at the Wilson Garden Station during the night ever since he was remanded on October 29. The Cubbon Park Station is near to the city police headquarters.

Meanwhile, the ED questioned Bineesh for the 12th consecutive day on Monday. His custody period is set to end on Wednesday.
NCB grills Bineesh at a secret location: Reports

The ED is primarily checking whether the companies - B Capital Forex Trading in Bengaluru, B Capital Financial Services in Kerala and Torres Remedies of which Bineesh was the director - were involved in any money-laundering deals. An investigation had revealed that the firms’ addresses were fake, the ED had informed the court.

However, Bineesh insisted that he had resigned from the director post in 2015 and that he was not aware of anything else.

The ED probe stems from a Narcotics Control Bureau investigation that claimed to have busted an ecstasy pills drug trafficking racket in Karnataka in August along with the arrest of Anoop and two others.

Bineesh has maintained that he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for setting up a restaurant business in Bengaluru a few years ago.  

