Cliff House security to be stepped up

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have recommended to raise the wall of the Cliff House, the official residence of the Kerala chief minister, as part of measures to step up the security. Barbed wire fencing would also be installed over the wall surrounding the Cliff House

Currently, the wall is around 10-ft high. The height of the wall would be increased to prevent climbing over it.

A group of protesting Youth Congress workers had reached till the gate of the CM's residence the other day. This gate will be replaced. The wall and the gate would be rebuilt to obstruct any view of the residence from outside.

The small lanes leading to the Cliff House could also be closed. The branches of trees near the residence would also be chopped off to prevent anyone from climbing over to the premises.

The facilities at the guard room in front of the residence would be expanded so that it can function as a watch tower. With this, the police would be alerted as soon as people cross over from the Devaswom Board junction. People, heading to the Cliff House from the Devaswom Board junction, will be allowed to pass through only after strict checking.

The number of police personnel both within and outside the Cliff House has been doubled.