Covid vaccine will be free in Kerala, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: COVID-19 vaccine will be made available free of cost to all people in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday. "No one will be charged for the vaccine. This is the stand of the government," he said during his evening briefing.

Vijayan said the quantity of the vaccine that would be allotted to the state by the Centre was not yet known.

"The fact is that the number of COVID-19 cases are decreasing, which is a matter of relief. However, it needs to be seen if the local body polls, two phases of which are over, would contribute to increase in cases. That will be known only in the days to come," he said.

If the cases do not increase,this trend (of cases declining) will continue, the chief minister added.

The CM also warned of potential chronic post-Covid difficulties.

"Chronic COVID symptoms could be reported highly in the coming days. Those suffering from post-Covid difficulties should take enough rest and seek the services of the government's designated clinics for the same," the CM said.

Kerala recorded 5,949 new COVID-19 cases and 5,268 recoveries on Saturday. With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 60,029. The state has reported 6,64,632 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 6,01,861 made recovery.

Kerala is the latest to announce free of cost COVID-19 vaccine for its people. States, including Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, have already made a similar announcement.

The first meeting of the steering committee constituted for coordinating COVID vaccination activities in Kerala was held at Thiruvananthapuram the other day. According to officials, the vaccination schedule will be finalized in accordance with the Central Government's order.

During the first phase, vaccination will be given on priority to health workers, uniformed services including the police, people above 50 years of age and people below 50 who have serious health problems.

The Centre on Tuesday said three COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer, are under active consideration of India's drug regulator and there is hope that early licensure is possible for all or any of them.

Five vaccine candidates are under different phases of clinical trials in the country.

The Kerala government, which has initiated elaborate measures for the storage and administration of the COVID vaccine, has decided to utilise the services, logistics and other facilities already available in the private health sector, considering the massive requirement on the ground for vaccination-related activities.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has been finalised as the technical partner for COVID vaccination in the state. The agency will be responsible for training programmes and data management associated with COVID vaccination.

The training of health committee chairpersons will begin soon after the new governing councils take charge in local self-government bodies after the elections now under way.