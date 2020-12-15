Kerala records 33 COVID deaths on Tuesday, toll now at 2,680

Kerala recorded 33 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday taking the official toll to 2,680.
The deceased are:
Thiruvananthapuram
Chellayyan (84) from Vellanad
Sathyan (58) from Andurkonam
Hashim (78) from Kappil
Gopalan (72) from Chittatumukku
Muhammad Raja (61) from Madavoor
Sherifa Beevi (76) from Pappanamcode
Sreekumari (56) from Mariamuttam
Kollam
Thankamani (66) from Puthenpuram
Christopher (74) from Chavara
Vijayan (68) from Kilikallur
Vigneswaran Pillai (78) from Kallada
Sreedharan Nair (69) from Paravur
Pathanamthitta
Geevarghese (68) from Thiruvalla
Alappuzha
Radhakrishnan (65) from Kottamkulangara
Murugan (58) from Harippad
Thrissur
Vatsan (61) from Iringalakuda
Omana (48) from Mala
Raman Nair (89) from Guruvayur
Muhammad Ali (78) from Kadappuram
Balan (74) from Panamukku
Palakkad
Mitchell Swamy (72) from Koipra
Malappuram
Malathi (69) from Vellore
Balan (64) from Chullipara
Muhammad Unni (60) from Ponnani
Shahjahan (40) from Othukkungal
Hasan (86) from Paramalangadi
Kozhikode
Veeran (84) from Farook
Subaida (62) from Vadakara
Rubina (35) from Ayikkarappadi
Anitha (48) from Chungakkunnu
Unnipathu (88) from Pazhoor
Wayanad
Sulaiman (70) from Kalpetta
Kannur
Sharifa (55) from Uliyil
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.