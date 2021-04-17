COVID-19: 13,835 new patients in Kerala on Saturday, over 80K active cases

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 13,835 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 12,21,167.
As many as 3,654 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,35,921.
The active cases touched 80,019, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.
In the last 24 hours, 81,211 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 17.4 per cent.
District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:
Ernakulam- 2187 (2112- contact cases)
Kozhikode- 1504 (1474)
Malappuram- 1430 (1382)
Kottayam- 1154 (1078)
Thrissur- 1149 (1123)
Kannur- 1132 (973)
Thiruvananthapuram- 909 (668)
Alappuzha- 908 (893)
Palakkad- 864 (328)
Pathanamthitta- 664 (608)
Idukki- 645 (617)
Wayanad- 484 (471)
Kollam- 472 (462)
Kasaragod- 333 (310)
District-wise breakup of recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram-520
Kollam- 317
Pathanamthitta- 47
Alappuzha- 294
Kottayam- 264
Idukki- 117
Ernakulam- 327
Thrissur- 348
Palakkad- 90
Malappuram- 249
Kozhikode- 402
Wayanad- 100
Kannur- 413
Kasaragod- 166
(to be updated)