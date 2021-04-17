Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

COVID-19: 13,835 new patients in Kerala on Saturday, over 80K active cases

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 17, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 13,835 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 12,21,167.

As many as 3,654 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,35,921.

The active cases touched 80,019, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

RELATED ARTICLES

In the last 24 hours, 81,211 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 17.4 per cent.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam- 2187 (2112- contact cases)

Kozhikode- 1504 (1474)

Malappuram- 1430 (1382)

Kottayam- 1154 (1078)

Thrissur- 1149 (1123)

Kannur- 1132 (973)

Thiruvananthapuram- 909 (668)

Alappuzha- 908 (893)

Palakkad- 864 (328)

Pathanamthitta- 664 (608)

Idukki- 645 (617)

Wayanad- 484 (471)

Kollam- 472 (462)

Kasaragod- 333 (310)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram-520

Kollam- 317

Pathanamthitta- 47

Alappuzha- 294

Kottayam- 264

Idukki- 117

Ernakulam- 327

Thrissur- 348

Palakkad- 90

Malappuram- 249

Kozhikode- 402

Wayanad- 100

Kannur- 413

Kasaragod- 166

(to be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.