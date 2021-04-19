Sanu Mohan changed three vehicles to reach Karwar

Kochi/Karwar: Kochi-based businessman Sanu Mohan, who was detained from Karnataka on Sunday, left Kollur early on Friday and changed three vehicles to Karwar, in an apparent bid to mislead the investigators, it was learned.

After leaving the lodge, he took two buses to reach Udupi via Kundapuram. Later, he went to Karwar by car via Kundapuram. It is suspected that his plan was to proceed to Goa. He lived with labourers without checking into a hotel in Karwar, apparently to avoid getting caught.

The red herring, however, failed as police caught up with him on Sunday.

Who did he meet at Kollur?

Sanu Mohan had a prolonged meeting with a few people at a junction on Kudajadri Road, about 200 metres from the lodge where he had checked in, local residents reportedly said.

They said he boarded an autorickshaw after the meeting, but returned after some time. It is suspected whether Mohan received help from the unidentified group.

Sanu Mohan rarely visited his home

Mohan seldom visited his home at Trikkunnapuzha near Haripad after he had left for Pune on work, according to the local residents here.

The visits, they said, were brief, and he rarely went to his own house. But he visited his wife’s residence, some 400 metres from his home. He did not visit his place even when his father died three years ago. Mohan’s mother lives alone now, under the care of relatives residing in the neighbourhood.

After Vaiga’s cremation, Mohan’s wife left her home for a relative’s residence.

Mohan left for Pune after completing education from TKMM College, Nangiarkulangara. He later floated a business, dealing in sheets for vehicle body building in that city.