Veteran politician KR Gouri in critical condition

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 25, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran politician K R Gouri's health continues to remain in critical condition, hospital officials informed on Sunday. She is currently in the intensive care unit.

Gouri was admitted to a private hospital on April 22 after she developed fever and breathlessness. 

She had tested negative for COVID-19.

The founding member of the Communist movement in Kerala, K R Gouri had recently stepped down from the state general secretary post of the Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS), a post she held since the formation of the party in 1994, due to health concerns.

