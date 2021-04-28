Woman passenger jumps off train as man attacks, robs her on Punalur-bound train

Kochi: In a scary incident a lone woman passenger fell from a moving train as she tried to frantically escape from a man who attacked and robbed off her ornaments on Wednesday. The woman who suffered injuries to her head has been admitted to a hospital in Kochi. She was alone in the coach when she faced the horrifying attack from the yet-to-be identified person.

The incident happened on board the Guruvayur-Punalur passenger train as it reached Olipuram, near Kanjiramattom, on the Ernakulam-Kottayam section, around 10am on Wednesday.



The woman, heading to work at Chengannur, had boarded the train from Mulanthuruthy, south of Ernakulam. As soon as the train left the station, she was dragged towards the washroom and attacked. The unidentified man threatened to stab her with a screwdriver and took away her chain and bangle.



However, while fighting to fend him off she managed to open the door and tried to jump off but was left hanging from the moving train and fell down after losing her grip.



The Mulanthuruthy native was found injured near the rail tracks. She has been admitted to the Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi.



The railway security personnel arrived at the hospital and took her statements.

A manhunt is currently on.