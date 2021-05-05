Malayalam
Baby, born to 71-year-old Kerala woman, dies

Sudharma and her husband Surendran with the newborn. Photo: Arun Sreedhar/Manorama
Our Correspondent
Published: May 05, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Cheppad, Haripad: The baby girl, born to 71-year-old woman Sudharma, has died after 45 days.

The infant was taken to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital on Monday evening after she choked on milk but her life could not be saved.

The baby was born to Sudharma, a retired teacher from Ramapuram, at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital on March 18. As the baby was born underweight and had weak immunity, she was under observation at the hospital for 40 days.

After her health condition improved, she was taken to the home at Ramapuram on April 28. Sudharma and her husband Surendran, a retired police telecommunication officer, took utmost care of the baby.

The couple were happy to note that the baby's weight had increased from 1100gm to 1400gm. But then tragedy struck them again.

A year-and-a-half ago, the elderly couple's 35-year-old son Sujith had died of cardiac arrest in Saudi Arabia and they wished to have one more child.

But the doctors tried to dissuade Sudharma, while citing her advanced age. However, the septuagenarian was firm on her decision and she underwent artificial insemination. And finally on March 18, the doctors performed the C-section to deliver the baby.

