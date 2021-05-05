COVID-19: 41,953 new cases in Kerala on Wednesday, active cases cross 3.75L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 41,953 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 17,43,932.

As many as 23,106 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 13,62,363.

The active cases touched 3,75,658, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his customary sunset briefing.

In the last 24 hours, 1,63,321 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 25.69 per cent.

With 58 deaths being reported on Wednesday, the state's death toll has risen to 5,565.

Key points from the CM's press meet:

• We're going through very serious phase as coronavirus pandemic is raging through the state. Test Positivity Rate is still increasing.

• Experts say no issues in taking second dose vaccine shot delayed.

• COVID cases are increasing in Alappuzha district. Government is looking into it.

• Hostels and lodges in the state to be turned into CFLTCs.

• KSEB and Water Authority to stop collecting pending payments.

• KMSCL, ConsumerFed, SupplyCo, private agencies, NGOs, political parties and Malayali Associations will be allowed to act as govt approved relief agencies for next two months.

• Govt has requested RBI to instruct banks to stop loan recoveries.

• There are 2,857 ICU beds in government hospitals. Out of this, 996 are occupied by COVID patients and 756 by other patients. 38.7% ICU beds are available now.

• In private hospitals, there are 7,085 ICU beds and 1,037 among them are occupied by COVID patients.

• Oxygen beds – 21.28% occupied in government hospitals and 66.12% in private hospitals.

• Fire auditing will be conducted in all hospitals in the state.

• Alappuzha district panchayat have launched 16 ambulances for COVID fight

• 25% beds in private hospitals are now reserved for COVID treatment. This will be increased to 50%.

• Lockdown will be imposed in panchayats in Ernakulam with TPR above 25%.

Of the positive cases, 117 were health workers, while 283 had come from outside the state and 38,896 infected through contact. The source of infection of 2,657 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Pinarayi on Wednesday requested the Centre to provide at least 1,000 tonnes of imported Liquid Medical Oxygen and 75 lakh doses of vaccine in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday requested the Centre to provide at least 1,000 tonnes of imported Liquid Medical Oxygen and 75 lakh doses of vaccine in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam- 6558 (6466 contact cases)

Kozhikode- 5180 (5078)

Malappuram- 4166 (3932)

Thrissur- 3731 (3705)

Thiruvananthapuram- 3727 (3267)

Kottayam- 3432 (3174)

Alappuzha- 2951 (2947)

Kollam- 2946 (2936)

Palakkad- 2551 (1048)

Kannur- 2087 (1906)

Idukki- 1396 (1326)

Pathanamthitta- 1282 (1236)

Kasaragod- 1056 (1007)

Wayanad- 890 (868)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 2221

Kollam- 2745

Pathanamthitta- 565

Alappuzha- 1456

Kottayam- 2053

Idukki- 326

Ernakulam- 2732

Thrissur- 1532

Palakkad- 998

Malappuram- 2711

Kozhikode- 3762

Wayanad- 300

Kannur- 1590

Kasaragod- 115

Testing and quarantine

A total of 7,84,193 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 7,55,453 are under home or institutional quarantine and 28,740 are in hospitals.

3,868 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

So far, 1,64,60,838 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Wednesday, 16 more regions have been converted into hotspots and one has been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 715 in the state.

