Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News
Philipose Mar Chrysostom
Philipose Mar Chrysostom Metropolitan

Metropolitan Emeritus of Marthoma Church Philipose Mar Chrysostom passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 05, 2021 06:20 AM IST Updated: May 05, 2021 08:20 AM IST
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan, the emeritus Metropolitan of the Malankara Marthoma Syrian Church passed away on Wednesday. He was 103.

He passed away at the Kumbanad Fellowship Hospital at 1:15 am.

The bishop's mortal remains will be moved to the Marthoma Alexander Memorial Hall in Thiruvalla.

RELATED ARTICLES

The funeral will be held on Thursday.

Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom was admitted to the Thiruvalla Believers Medical College hospital on Friday following uneasiness.

He was the oldest surviving bishop in the world. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2018. He is the only Christian bishop to receive this honour.

Born as Philip Oommen on 27 April 1918 in Kumbanad, he became a priest in the Marthoma Church in 1944.

He became an Episcopa in 1953 and the head of the Kottayam-Kunnamkulam diocese in 1954. He was promoted to the post of the Suffragan Metropolitan in 1978.

He headed the Thiruvananthauram-Kollam diocese in 1980 and the Ranni-Nilakkal, North American diocese in 1990. In 1997, he headed the Chengannur-Thumpamon diocese.

He became the head of the Marthoma Church in 1999. Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom left the post in 2007.

He was widely appreciated spiritual leader in Kerala's social, cultural and religious circle known for his humour and wit.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.