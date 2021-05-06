Funeral of former Mar Thoma Church head Philipose Mar Chrysostom to be held today

Thiruvalla: Thiruvalla:The funeral of Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan will be held on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Emeritus of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church had passed away at 1:15am on May 5. He was 103.

He will be buried at the special cemetery for bishops, beside the St Thomas Mar Thoma Church, Thiruvalla. Dr Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan, the current primate of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church will lead the funeral service.

The third service will begin at 8am in the Dr Alexander Mar Thoma Auditorium and the fourth service will be conducted at 3pm. The funeral will be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol.

The funeral service will be streamed live on Youtube.

The church service on Wednesday was led by Dr Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan and assisted by bishops Dr Euyakim Mar Coorilos Episcopa, Joseph Mar Barnabas Episcopa, Thomas Mar Timotheos Episcopa, Dr Abraham Mar Paulos Episcopa, Gregorios Mar Stephanos Episcopa and Dr Thomas Mar Theethos Episcopa.