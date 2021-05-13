'Drive-in' Rapid Antigen Test booths all over Kerala to check COVID-19 surge

The Kerala government, in line with the directives issued by Indian Council of Medical Research to check COVID-19 surge, has decided to set up Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) booths across the state, especially in the underprivileged areas.

Wherever possible, there will also be 'drive-in, test and drive-out' facilities so that the potentially infected would not have to get out of their vehicle and move around.

An order issued on May 12 said that the RAT booths should be focussed on urban slums, coastal areas, rural areas, under-served areas and near transit stations like bus and railway terminals. These booths will also be attached to health facilities that are usually accessed by the public like primary and community health centres and other government hospitals.

The government order said that these testing booths should have adequate infection control systems for prevention of infections. "Biomedical waste disposal shall be appropriately handled," it said. "Staff on duty in the booths shall be trained in infection prevention measures, testing procedures and biomedical waste management," the order said.

It also wants queues to be strictly avoided in front of booths. This is why it has directed the setting up of drive-through swab facilities in these booths.

The order also wants booths where high turnout are expected, especially booths near transit centres like railway and inter-state bus stations and also urban areas, to function 24X7 with adequate security measures.

RAT will be performed according to testing guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and test results will be entered on the official portal on a real time basis.

A top source in the Health Department said that a further increase in the use of RAT had been necessitated by the sudden shortage of RTPCR test kits. That RAT gives quick results is also a factor. Even now, RAT constitutes nearly 60 per cent of the total COVID-19 tests conducted daily.

Further, in order to conserve as many RTPCR kits as possible, the order states that an RTPCR test should not be repeated in any individual who has tested positive once either by RAT or RTPCR.