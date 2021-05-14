Placing humanity first even in the face of adversity is rare. Such instances strengthen the resolve of others to overcome adversities, like the pandemic tearing through the country.

Delhi-based lawyer Subhash Chandran has now become a role model for the entire country, after he represented a bereaved family from Himachal Pradesh in court despite being on oxygen support.

Chandran tested positive for COVID-19 on April 25. Since hospital facilities or oxygen were inadequate in Delhi, he sought treatment in Himachal Pradesh, his wife’s home state, and has been battling the infection for the past 18 days.

“I am yet to regain the normal oxygen level,” he told Manorama News from the hospital bed.

The case pertained to the burial of a man from Himachal Pradesh, who had died of cardiac arrest in Saudi Arabia. The relatives approached the court claiming that he had been buried without their consent, and sought the man’s mortal remains.

Chandran took up the case for free during the initial days of COVID-19 second wave. Later he contracted the virus and was hospitalized in Himachal Pradesh.

The authorities concerned handed over the deceased Himachali man’s mortal remains to his relatives on the day the court was to pass its judgment. Chandran, wearing an oxygen mask, intimated the court via video conferencing of the development from his hospital bed.

The court lauded Chandran’s resolve to ensure justice for the family. His sincerity and sense of duty have now become a model to the country.

“COVID-19 should not be considered merely as a flu. It becomes a tragedy when the infection claims our life or our dear ones. The increasing caseload will further strain the healthcare system. Several of my friends in Delhi took ill, and a few are not with us now. I have experienced its gravity. All of us should exercise utmost caution,” Chandran said.

Chandran, hailing from Kuttippuram in Malappuram, has been living in Delhi for the past 12 years. He had earlier worked as a journalist.